Bill To Establish North Central Development Commission Passes Second Reading At Senate

The bill establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC), sponsored by Senate minority leader, Senator Abba Moro has scaled its second reading on the floor of the assembly.

Co-sponsored by all North Central senators, the bill passed a second reading on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

In his lead debate, the Senate Minority Leader stated that the Commission, upon its establishment, would be tasked with accepting and overseeing funds from donors and the federal government for the purposes of resettling flood victims, rehabilitating homes and businesses, resolving conflicts between farmers and herders, resolving communal conflicts, building large-scale drainage systems, controlling floods and incidental matters, and addressing the issues of poverty, illiteracy, and other related environmental or developmental challenges facing North Central Nigeria.

Naija News reports that in his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio praised Senator Moro and all of the bill’s co-sponsors for their support of the crucial legislation.

Development, according to him, benefits all Nigerians, regardless of where in the nation it occurs. He concurred with the bill’s proponents that a development commission should be established for North Central to handle the numerous issues the area is currently facing.

The bill was, however, referred to the Committee on Special Duties to report back to the Senate within four weeks.