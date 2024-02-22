Anti-Open Grazing Law: Benue Issues 14-Day Quit Notice To Herders

The herders violating the anti-open grazing law in Benue State have been given a 14-day ultimatum by the Benue State Security Council to either stop rearing their animals outside ranches or face the consequences.

Naija News reports that the declaration was made after a security council meeting chaired by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

During the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that herders must adhere to the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law (2017), emphasizing that the law is still in effect.

During a press briefing at the Government House in Makurdi on Tuesday night, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, announced that a seven-man committee had been formed to ensure the enforcement of the ultimatum, which commenced on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024.

Furthermore, the council urged herders who recently brought their cattle to graze openly in the state to immediately leave and return to their place of origin. They also warned those who invited them to cease such actions immediately.

The Security Council has since called upon security agencies, traditional leaders, and the public to report individuals aiding armed herders in the state for legal action.

Furthermore, the council emphasized that the government is actively addressing the nationwide challenges of hardship and food insecurity, reassuring the people of Benue State to stay calm during this time.

Naija News reports that Benue State, located in the north-central region of Nigeria, has been plagued by the ongoing conflict between herders and farmers for more than ten years.

The situation has been further aggravated by the introduction and enforcement of the anti-open grazing law, intensifying the crisis.