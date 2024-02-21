Video: I Want To Show Love To Tinubu – American Rapper, Rick Ross

American rapper, Rick Ross has expressed his respect and love for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via a viral video on X on Wednesday, the hip-hop legend said he wants to show love to world leaders and shine a light on global cultures.

The first country he called was Nigeria and it’s leader, Tinubu.

Rick Ross said: “I want to show love to the presidents of some of these amazing countries. I just want to bring attention to the cultures and amazing artists. Let’s start with Nigeria: Bola Tinubu!”

Watch the video below,

Naija News recalls that Rick Ross recently revealed his intention to collaborate with some African artists, including Asake, Odumodublvck, Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Black Sheriff, and Nasty C from South Africa for his upcoming studio album, ‘Champagne Moments.’

The 48-year-old rapper has previously collaborated with P-Square, Yemi Alade, and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.