Terrorism: Court Frees Rivers APC Chieftain After Two Years

In a significant legal victory, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy Chairman of the Youth Movement in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Fubara Ohaka, was acquitted of all charges by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The charges, filed by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS), accused Ohaka of illegal oil bunkering, terrorism, dealing in illegal refining products without a license, conspiracy, and several other offences.

Presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop-Pam, the court found that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its allegations against Ohaka.

As a result, the judge upheld the no-case submission made by the defendant’s counsel, leading to Ohaka’s discharge and acquittal.

The trial, which has been ongoing since 2022, concluded with Justice Dalyop-Pam ruling that the Federal Government’s inability to substantiate its claims rendered it incapable of proving the allegations levelled against the APC chieftain.

This judgment effectively clears Ohaka of any wrongdoing in connection to the charges presented against him.

Following the court’s decision, an elated Ohaka addressed the media outside the courtroom, expressing his relief and satisfaction at being vindicated.

He remarked that the judgment not only restored his reputation but also brought shame to those who had sought to malign his character through what he suggested were unfounded accusations.

He said, “I’m happy that the judiciary has vindicated me today. I told the world that I never had any idea of the allegations against me, I am not a bunker, I have never sponsored any person to do bunkering,

“Thanks to the judiciary who in its wisdom have reached to the root of the matter and proven to be the last hope of the common man.

“I want to thank those who stood by me in the time of trial, I’m happy that I never disappeared from them when I was told I was innocent of the allegations against me.

“Let me also use this medium to advise government agencies to always carry out proper investigation before engaging in legal battles, because if they had I would not have spent the number of months I spent in detention before the legal action that turned out in my favour today.”