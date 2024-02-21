Senate Confirms Kelechi Ohiri As NHIA Director General

The Nigerian Senate has approved the appointment of Dr. Kelechi Ohiri as the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Ohiri’s appointment was confirmed during plenary on Wednesday following the request by President Bola Tinubu.

Ohiri is part of the Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023.

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland. He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos.

He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

Senate In Rowdy Session Over N29 Trillion Ways And Means Funds

Senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, got involved in a heated session where words were traded over the N29 trillion Ways and Means funds by the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the plenary on Tuesday, Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume submitted that the Senate had acted illegally by allowing the former President to draw funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and expended same for the parliament to approve.

His submission triggered heated debates on the floor of the upper legislative chamber as some other lawmakers disagreed with the Borno Senator, leading to an exchange of words.

The development is coming at a time the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun had disclosed plans by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to probe the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.