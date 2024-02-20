Senate In Rowdy Session Over N29 Trillion Ways And Means Funds

Senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, got involved in a heated session where words were traded over the N29 trillion Ways and Means funds by the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the plenary on Tuesday, Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume submitted that the Senate had acted illegally by allowing the former President to draw funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and expended same for the parliament to approve.

His submission triggered heated debates on the floor of the upper legislative chamber as some other lawmakers disagreed with the Borno Senator, leading to an exchange of words.

The development is coming at a time the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun had disclosed plans by the administration of President Bola Tinubu to probe the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.

Lagos Assembly Invites Commissioners, Govt Officials Over Hardship

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently summon a stakeholders’ meeting to address the current hardship experienced by residents of the state in order for the government to adopt sustainable solutions beyond palliatives.

The lawmakers noted that though the current economic situation pervades the entire Nigeria and is mostly global in outlook, Lagos State and its local governments must do more to ameliorate the suffering in the land.

The House also advised leaders and statesmen to join forces with the government and play persuasive roles instead of inciting the people against the government.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Eromosele Ebhomele, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the situation called for a stakeholders’ meeting for the inputs of everyone including members of the National and state Assembly as well as local government chairmen.