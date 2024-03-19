Senate Confirms Gbenga Alade As AMCON Boss

The Senate on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of Gbenga Alade as the Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The lawmakers also confirmed Adeshola Lamidi, Lucky Adaghe and Aminu Mukthar as Executive directors of AMCON.

The resolution of the Red Chamber followed its adoption of the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions that screened the nominees.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, presented the report.

The confirmation follows their appointment by President Bola Tinubu and his request to the upper legislative chamber for confirmation of their appointment.

Senate Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta

The Senate has described the killings of 16 personnel of the Nigerian Army by armed groups during a peace mission to the Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State as barbaric.

Naija News reports that on Thursday last week, one commander, two Majors, one Captain, 12 soldiers, and one civilian lost their lives in the ambush which happened in the Delta community.

Following the killings, mutilated bodies of the soldiers were recovered by the Joint Task Force under the supervision of the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, at the Okuama community.

Many residents of Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, fled the communities on Friday, as soldiers took over the area after the killing of the Army personnel.

Reacting to the development, the Senate, through its spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, on Monday, condemned the attack and expressed condolence to the deceased families.

The Senate also backed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to arrest the perpetrators while urging Nigerians to give the soldiers maximum cooperation, prayers and support.