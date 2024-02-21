Senate Confirms Jalal Arabi As NAHCON Chairman

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Jala Arabi as the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The appointment of Arabi and three Commissioners was confirmed during plenary on Wednesday following the request by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu also asked the Senate to approve the appointment of Aliu Abdulrazak, Anofiu Elegushi and Prof. Abubakar Yagawal as NAHCON Commissioners.

Recall that President Tinubu had on October 23 appointed Arabi to serve as the NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for a term of four (4) years in the first instance

The president made the appointment after he directed the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on 3-months pre-retirement leave as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with effect from October 18, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on January 17, 2023.

At a meeting with the staff shortly after his resumption on October 18, 2023, Arabi called for cooperation and stronger ties among members of staff of the commission.

He assured the staff and Nigerians that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu was genuine and sought the cooperation of the staff to get Nigeria back on track.

The new NAHCON chairman stated that the pilgrims will now believe that they have the opportunity to be listened to and a sense of belonging.