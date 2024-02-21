Nigeria Deserves A Leader Who Will Tackle Economic Challenges Head-on – Anakwenze

A former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take responsibility for the hardship plaguing the nation.

He called on the president to find solutions to the situation in the country.

Speaking via a statement, the PDP chieftain lamented that it was paramount to tackle the growing insecurity and economic challenges in the country, which has been a major concern for citizens.

He insisted that the pressing economic challenges and the hike in fuel pump prices need to be tackled, urging the President to implement measures to alleviate the burden on the Nigerian people.

Anakwenze maintained that Nigerians deserve a president who is able to tackle the economic challenges head-on.

According to him, “President Tinubu must step up and take responsibility for the economic struggles our nation is facing.

“Nigeria deserves a leader who will tackle the economic challenges head-on, and President Tinubu must rise to the occasion.

“We cannot afford to have a leader who shies away from the economic realities of our country. President Tinubu must show decisive action.”