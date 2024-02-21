Niger Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Today

The organised labour in Niger State has declared an indefinite strike starting from Wednesday, February 21, 2024, escalating the standoff with the state government over unresolved disputes.

The announcement came through a formal letter to the Niger State government, signed by the state chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Idris A. Lafene, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ibrahim Gana.

The unions have outlined a series of demands, central to which is the reversal of all political appointments made by the government in key positions such as Executive Directors of Finance, Operations, and Administration across various agencies.

Additionally, the labour unions are calling for the revocation of the appointments of chairmen, members, permanent commissioners of the Local Government Service Commission and Civil Service Commission, as well as directors-general of some agencies.

A crucial point of contention includes a demand for a definitive statement from the government on the payment of the wage award. This matter has significantly contributed to the labour unrest.

The organised labour has also voiced strong opposition to the appointment of unqualified civil servants as permanent secretaries, specifically citing the case of a vice principal appointed on secondment, which they argue undermines career progression from within.

Moreover, the unions have warned against the victimisation of teachers and members of the educational sector, referencing a recent incident at a primary school debate in Agaie.

Allegations that a pupil used vulgar and violent language against the federal government during the debate have led to concerns about potential retaliatory measures against educators and students involved.

The memo read, “We wish to formally inform the government that effective 8am on Wednesday, the February 21, 2024, Niger State workers shall commence an indefinite strike action until our demands are comprehensively met.”