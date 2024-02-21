Hardship: Nigerians Are Too Hard On Tinubu Govt – Gowon

Former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon believes that Nigerians are being too harsh on President Bola Tinubu in the midst of mounting hardship caused by the government’s recent economic decisions.

Making this remark after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Wednesday, Gowon acknowledged that criticism of the administration was usual, but he encouraged Nigerians to give the president adequate time to address economic difficulties.

Naija News reports that the former military ruler revealed that his discussion with the president centered on the political crisis within ECOWAS, especially with Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali now being controlled by military juntas.

He said, “I think the government is trying their best to deal with the various problems of the country, but with Nigerians? Don’t you worry, you will get criticised, but people who get there know better than you know. I think all one can say is that Nigerians, we’ve got to give the president time to get things really done. And it is too early to sort of say absolute result, perfect result will be achieved now. That is my opinion.

“I know and if I can remember, when I was fighting the war I was told I was too slow and that probably Nigeria cannot make it and that we should now seek for discussion. Well, did we do it or not? They probably do not know the problem underground so that is where we are.”