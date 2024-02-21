Economic Hardship: Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda Stands Firm – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, emphasized that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains steadfast, asserting Nigeria’s resilience as the true giant of Africa.

Naija News reports that the Minister made this assertion during the 2024 conference and annual general meeting of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Niger State chapter in Minna, on Tuesday.

Idris, represented by the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, stated, “His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is highly committed to lead us to the Nigeria we want with a sincere purpose and focus on the values of the Nigeria Constitution.

“In the last seven months, this government has ensured it doesn’t lose track in fixing the economy, fighting insecurity, attracting Foreign Direct Investment and consolidating Nigeria’s Foreign policy ethos on the world stage.

“Our role in sustaining democracy in the West-Africa region through the ECOWAS platform has won us a prestigious mention at the global political family table.

“We will not rest on these milestones because the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu was and still remains resolute that Nigeria will not fall because we are the true giant of Africa.”

He said the President had directed the NSA, DSS and IGP to coordinate with state governors to check the activities of those hoarding food commodities to ensure price control.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I applaud the effort of the Niger State Gov. Umaru Bago, for his timely decision to halt bulk-buying of food items for hoarding.

“This no doubt helped in the recent reduction of the cost of food items in the state,” he said.

Former Governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu, expressed hope for the revival of NIPR and believed that the chapter would set a new standard.