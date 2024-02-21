Court Sentences Ondo Pastor To Death By Hanging Over Robbery Involvement

A self-proclaimed pastor, Adewale Adelu, and five others have been sentenced to death by hanging by the Ondo State High Court in Akure.

Their conviction stems from their alleged involvement in bank robberies that occurred in Akure and Idanre in 2011, Naija News understands.

The other five convicts are Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho.

These individuals were found guilty of robbing two commercial banks on November 19 and December 8, 2011, in Akure and Idanre, respectively.

Following their arrest by the state command of the Nigeria Police Force, they were brought before the court, which delivered the judgement on Tuesday.

At the commencement of the trial, the accused individuals were brought before the court to face charges related to conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms. Subsequently, they were remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

During the court proceedings yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, F.K Salami, informed the court that the convicts, along with others, had conspired to carry out an attack and robbery at a branch of Diamond Bank Plc.

It was revealed that they were armed with AK 47 guns, dynamite, and various other weapons at Oyemekun Road in Akure.

As a result of their criminal activities, they managed to steal a sum of N30 million, as well as numerous mobile phones and other valuable items.

“The convicts on December 8, 2011, at 2 pm, were also alleged to have robbed First Bank Plc at Yaba Road, Idanre, where they carted away another sum of N4million,” the prosecution stated adding that “the offences contravene Sections 6b, 1 2a, and b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

During the court proceedings, both the prosecuting and defence counsel presented their arguments, while witnesses were called upon to testify.

In the recent ruling by Justice Yemi Fasanmi on Tuesday, the court concluded that the prosecution had successfully proven their case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Furthermore, Justice Fasanmi highlighted that the defendants had all confessed unanimously and acknowledged their individual roles in the robberies.

Consequently, Justice Fasanmi pronounced the verdict, stating that “all the defendants shall be sentenced to death by hanging for each of the charges.”

Prior to this, a man named Gbenga Akintola had already been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment by a court in Akure for his involvement in a robbery.

Naija News understands that Akintola was captured by the Amotekun unit and the police in Ondo town in 2021 for wielding dangerous weapons like machetes to steal from three individuals their money and possessions.

He was subsequently arrested and presented in court on five charges, which included plotting to carry out armed robbery and committing armed robbery.