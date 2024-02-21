APC National Working Committee Holds Emergency Meeting Over Edo Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has convened an emergency session in Abuja, presided over by the party’s national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This crucial meeting, taking place behind closed doors at the APC national secretariat, is believed to address the controversies surrounding the parallel primaries conducted last Saturday, which saw three different candidates claiming victory for the party’s flagbearer position for the upcoming September 21 election.

The specifics of the meeting’s agenda have not been officially disclosed.

According to Daily Trust, insiders, however, suggested that the gathering aims to deliberate on the contentious outcomes of the primaries, with a strong indication that a fresh primary may be on the horizon.

The urgency of the meeting is underscored by recent events where Hon. Anamero Dekeri, one of the aspirants, made headlines by demanding a certificate of return from Ganduje, asserting he had secured the highest vote count during Saturday’s primaries.

The primaries had resulted in a confusing scenario, with Governor Hope Uzodimma, chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, announcing Dennis Idahosa as the winner at Protea Hotel, Benin.

Concurrently, Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared the victor at a separate event hosted at the residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Adding to the complexity, Ojo Babatunde, representing local government returning officers, proclaimed Anamero Sunday Dekeri, a member representing Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, as the winner in another part of the city.