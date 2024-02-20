Video: State Government To Discipline Teachers Over Pupil Who Asked Thunder To Strike Nigerian Leaders During School Debate

The Niger State government has announced its intention to take disciplinary measures against teachers of a primary school pupil caught in a viral video using vulgar language during a school debate.

Naija News reports that the student who identified himself as AbdulKabir AbdulKadir of Kasim Primary School could be heard praying for lightning to strike leaders causing untold hardship for Nigerians.

The pupil who was opposing mandatory voting in Nigeria said the votes of the people no longer count due to the country’s corrupt judicial system, electoral officials, and use of force by security agencies to rig elections for ruling parties.

The pupil berated President Bola Tinubu for pushing the country into untold hardship despite his charisma.

Watch the video below,

Reacting to the viral video, the Niger State Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Hadiza Mohammed, insisted that such action is not acceptable and also goes against the values of respect and decorum.

The commissioner stated this via a statement issued by the spokesman of the ministry, Jibrin Usman-Kodo.

The statement read: “The Niger State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has expressed deep concern over the recent incident involving the use of vulgar and violent language in a school debate by a pupil.

“The reaction of the ministry is rooted on a video circulating on social media, showing a primary school pupil using inappropriate language during a debate competition in one of the schools in Niger State.

“The ministry observed with dismay the disturbing content of the video, where it was evident that the student had been coached to use violence and vulgar language in his presentation

“Such behaviour is not only unacceptable by the Ministry but also goes against the values of respect and decorum that should be upheld in educational settings.

“The Ministry, under the leadership of the Hon. Commissioner, Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, emphasised the importance of promoting a positive and respectful learning environment for students and pupils at their formative age, the use of vulgar and violent languages not only reflects poor orientation for the individual pupil but also on the school and the educational system as a whole.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner, has vowed to investigate the incident further and take appropriate disciplinary action against those responsible for coaching the student to use such language.”