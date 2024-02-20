Tinubu: You Will Loose The Respect I Have For You Because Of Your Over Bloated Ego – Seyi Law Knocks Abdulkareem Over Fresh Video

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has tackled veteran musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, over a fresh viral video allegedly corroborating claims that supporting President Bola Tinubu was his biggest mistake.

Recall that Abdulkareem claimed during a podcast that Seyi Law, who performed at a recent event he attended, said he no longer stands on President Bola Tinubu’s mandate, which is the mantra of supporters of the current Nigerian leader.

However, Seyi Law had debunked the allegation, insisting that he would vote Tinubu all over again if given a second chance.

LIB subsequently shared some videos from the alleged event where Seyi Law made the claim via its Instagram account.

However, the audio of the videos was not clear enough to ascertain which party was saying the truth.

Watch the videos below,

Taking to the comment section, Eedris Abdulkareem thanked LIB for vindicating him.

He wrote, “I tot you said I was lying @seyi Law my beautiful sister @Lindaikejiblogofficial thank you so much.”

Reacting to the veteran comment, Seyilaw wrote, “Baba I respect you gan, but this path this path of unnecessary lie to pander to your over bloated ego and unsolicited activism go make you lose the respect. This relevance wey you dey find by force sha.”