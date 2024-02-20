President Tinubu Inherited Bad Economy, Rising Food Prices – Edun

The Bola Tinubu government inherited a bad economy and the rising prices of food and commodities from the previous administration.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, stated this on Tuesday at a conference in Abuja organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Edun stated that the Tinubu government is aware of the sufferings of Nigerians and that measures have been put in place to alleviate their suffering.

The minister added that the government is doing its best to bring down the prices of food as well as the soaring inflation rate in the country.

Edun stated that some of the interventions include the release of forty-two thousand metric tons of grains and another sixty thousand metric tons are expected to be released soon.

Naija News learned that the event was to seek ways of managing the nation’s assets and resources for the overall well-being of the people.

The event was also graced by Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; and the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Bassey Otu.

Also at the event were World Bank representatives as well as members of the private sector and the diplomatic corps.