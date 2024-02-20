Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 20th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 20th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The organised Labour on Monday began mobilising its members for a nationwide protest slated for February 27 and 28 over the cost of living crisis in the country. Sources in the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress told our correspondents that the National Executive Council met via Zoom on Friday, February 16, to review the resolution of the National Action Council of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress via-a-vis organised labour agreement with the Federal Government.

Vanguard: THERE are indications that the Federal Government may be forced to review the 2024 Appropriation Act as recent developments in the foreign exchange market may have put the financial assumptions in complete disarray.

The Nation: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed. It is in connection with an alleged diversion of over N10billion.

Daily Trust: Food prices have started dropping at major grain markets in Kano, Taraba and Niger states, Daily Trust can report. There had been protests in Lagos, Kano and Niger states against the hardship in the land. The latest demonstration against the high cost of living was staged in Ibadan, Oyo State.

