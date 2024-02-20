Labour Party State Chairmen Speak On Suspending Peter Obi From The Party

The 36 state chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) have denied nursing any plan to suspend the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The chairmen debunked the speculations on Tuesday when they paid a solidarity visit to the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, at the party’s National Headquarters in Abuja.

They said those spreading rumours of plans to suspend Obi are distractors.

Chairman, Council of State Chairmen of the party, Ceekay Igara, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, also passed a vote of confidence on the Abure-led National Working Committee.

Igara said Obi remains the LP National Leader, and at no time did they contemplate suspending him.

Igara said, “We also want to use this opportunity to debunk the allegation that the Labour Party are planning to suspend our National Leader, Peter Obi.

“Like we said earlier, our party is under worst siege ever, including unleashing fierce propaganda against the party.

“The party has not at any time contemplated a suspension of our leader. He remains our leader and will continue to lead the party in our avowed determination to pull this nation out from the strangulation under this present government.

“We are also using this opportunity to beg our media friends to cease on going media trial against our party and its leaders. What you are witnessing now is orchestrated and will fizzle out very soon.

“We are also aware that some people are afraid of the fortunes of the party in Edo state governorship election.

“Our exploits in Edo state, generally referred as the headquarters of the Obidient Movement in Nigeria, has not ceased to discomfort them and they are going all the way to fan embers of discord within the party. We want to assure them that their plots will fail and the party will trudge on to massive victory.