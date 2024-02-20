German Legendary Footballer, Andreas Brehme Is Dead

The German football icon known for his winning penalty kick against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup final, Andreas Brehme, has passed away.

Naija News understands that Brehme died at the age of 63.

His former club, FC Bayern Munich, confirmed his death on Tuesday morning through their official social media account.

“FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme.

“The German record champion is united in mourning with his relatives and friends. We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts – as a world champion and even more so as a very special person.

“He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!,” Bayern Munich wrote on its official X handle.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson has said goodbye to Crystal Palace as ill-health forced him out of the club after two spells with the Premier League side.

Crystal Palace have confirmed the permanent appointment of former Eintracht Frankfurt coach, Oliver Glasner, 49, as a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

Naija News reports that a statement from the club confirmed that the Premier League side started their search for a new manager after Hodgson had stepped down.

Note that the 76-year-old Hodgson was taken from the training ground to the hospital after he fell sick on Thursday.

Hodgson’s ill-health came after Crystal Palace had recorded 12 defeats, 6 wins, and 6 draws in 24 Premier League games.

This performance has pushed them down to 16th spot with 24 points in 24 games, five points away from the relegation zone.