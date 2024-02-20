Edo APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Acting Chairman Amidst Crisis

In the aftermath of a contentious primary election that saw three aspirants each claim victory, the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has passed a vote of confidence in its key leaders.

The party’s acting Chairman, Jarret Tenebe; Secretary, Lawrence Okah; and Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae, have all received backing amidst the ongoing internal disputes.

This endorsement comes in the wake of the primary election held on Saturday, which resulted in a significant crisis within the party.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the primary, initially announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner.

However, the situation quickly became complicated when Stanley Ugboaja, acting as a Returning Officer, declared Monday Okpebholo the winner at a different venue, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s residence.

Notably, Ize-Iyamu, also a contender, had withdrawn from the race earlier.

Further adding to the confusion, Ojo Babatunde, purporting to represent the Returning Officers across all Local Governments, named Anamero Dekeri as the winner of the election.

This series of conflicting declarations has plunged the Edo APC into a deep crisis, with each faction supporting their respective candidate.

The statement partly reads, “In a meeting of the members of the State working committee held this 20th day of February 2024, a vote of implicit confidence was passed in the acting state chairman, Jarret Tenebe, the State secretary, Lawrence Okah, and the State Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae, due to the excellent ways they have piloted the affairs of the party, particularly at this auspicious time of our political evolution.

“The SWC has enjoined them not to relent in their efforts to ensure that justice, equity and fair play which is the hallmark of our great party is robustly upheld at all times regardless of any undue pressure from any quarter.

“The SWC of our party uses this medium to thank the teeming members of our party for their calmness in spite of the unprovoked attacks on them.

“At the end of the day, the peace that we hitherto enjoy in our party shall be restored, the statement added.”

According to Uwadiae, the suspension of the Vice chairman of Edo Central, Francis Inegbineki, was revisited.

The members agreed that having waited for the local government exco that was directed to invite him for interrogation and possibly for him to defend himself in line with the principles of justice, and nothing was forthcoming, the SWC resolved to veto the suspension.

They also reinstated Chief Francis Inegbeniki to his position as the vice chairman of APC, Edo Central Senatorial District.