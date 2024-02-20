State Police Bill Scales Second Reading In House Of Reps

The Constitution Amendment Bill to introduce state police has successfully passed the second reading before the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that the bill, sponsored by 13 members of the House, received overwhelming support from the majority of lawmakers who prioritized addressing the current state of insecurity in the country over concerns of political victimization by state governors.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 36 state governors had met earlier to deliberate on state police as a viable solution to the prevalent security challenges such as kidnapping and banditry.

Despite being a controversial subject since the Seventh National Assembly, state police have finally made progress in the amendment phase.

Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reiterated their stance on state policing as the key to improving the country’s deteriorating security situation, warning that Nigeria is heading towards a situation similar to Venezuela.

Furthermore, various regional socio-political organizations, including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum, and the Northern Elders’ Forum, have consistently advocated for the implementation of state police as a viable solution to the escalating security challenges faced by the nation.

Moreover, states within the South-West geopolitical zone have already established the Amotekun, while their counterparts in the South-East have created their own state-owned security outfit called Ebube Agu.

Additionally, the Benue Guards has been actively operating in Benue State located in the North Central region. Similarly, states like Katsina, Zamfara, and other areas prone to banditry have also introduced similar state-established security initiatives.

Nevertheless, these attires have proven to be ineffective as expected due to the lack of support from the Federal Government or the Presidency.

States are persistently requesting permission for groups like Amotekun, Ebube Agu, and others to be authorized to carry assault rifles such as AK-47s in order to combat dangerous armed attackers.