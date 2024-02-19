We Will No Longer Tolerate It – FG Gives 14 Days Ultimatum To Contractor, Threatens To Terminate Road Project

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has threatened to sack the contractor working on the Abia section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway, currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Speaking via a statement issued on Sunday by the works ministry’s Director of Information, Olusola Abiola, the Minister gave a 14-day ultimatum to the contractor, Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction.

He warned the contractor to perform according to expectations.

Abiola said, “The minister of works has just directed a 14-day termination notice to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction handling the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway after using all due process on construction. After 14 days, if they fail to do what we have asked them to do, then we will have to do the termination notice.”

He explained that the government would no longer accept shabby jobs done by contractors, adding that there would be consequences for poor performance.

“We will no longer tolerate the situation where contractors will put blank ranks on site, and they will be escalating construction costs by delaying the completion of the project date.

“We have reached an agreement in the Ministry of Works that in the coming weeks, all non-performing contracts using due process will be terminated and re-awarded,” he said.

Stressing the determination of the ministry to deliver quality and good highways to Nigerians, the statement quoted Umahi as saying, “It is very important to appreciate all the efforts of Mr. President who has been providing funds for our road infrastructure projects; which is very, very good.

“So it’s kudos to Mr. President and it shows that Mr. President is very, very sensitive to our road infrastructure needs. And so we must do everything to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, irrespective or notwithstanding any blackmail.”