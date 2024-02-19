Tinubu Appoints Ex-NYSC DG, Others To Address Social Vices In Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), along with four others, to constitute a special committee to combat social vices in tertiary institutions.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Sunday in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Hon. Sunday Asefon.

Asefon noted that the committee comprises a diverse range of stakeholders, including esteemed educationists, student activists, and patriotic leaders.

The newly established Special Committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI) is chaired by Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), with the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Nigeria Army University Biu serving as the Chairman.

The committee also includes Maxwell Okoye as Secretary, Prof. Jerry Ugokwe, a Professor of Legislative Studies, and Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

Asefon explained that the initiative is aimed at tackling the increasing issue of social vices affecting tertiary institutions nationwide, including drug abuse, sexual harassment, cultism, cybercrime, and academic dishonesty, which impede students’ academic progress and personal growth.

He mentioned that such vices not only hinder academic performance but also threaten the safety and well-being of students, casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

Asefon said, “The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

“And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.“