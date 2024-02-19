‘Stop Blaming Buhari For Your Reckless Policies’ – Ex-Minister Dalung Slams Tinubu’s Govt

Nigeria’s former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government’s consistent practice of attributing Nigeria’s economic challenges to ex-President Muhammad Buhari.

In a series of posts via his X account on Monday, Dalung argued that the Tinubu administration’s reckless policies caused the country’s current economic woes.

According to him, if Tinubu’s administration directed the same level of resources and effort of blame game towards addressing security and economic issues as they did during elections and tribunals, significant improvements could be made.

Dalung emphasized that simply placing blame on Buhari for the country’s economic woes would not alleviate the hardships faced by the people.

Dalung expressed his disdain for the attempts to shift blame onto Buhari and others within his government, stating that it was hypocritical. He questioned whether bulk trading was the only solution proposed by the economic team, highlighting the urgent need to address hunger and the high cost of living.

Furthermore, Dalung criticized the reckless economic policies implemented by Tinubu’s government, such as subsidy withdrawal without adequate measures, currency devaluation without stimulating production, and the high costs of governance.

He argued that blaming Buhari for these issues was unjustified.

Recognizing Buhari’s inability to deliver on the “change” promise, Dalung asserted that Tinubu’s government is to blame for Nigeria’s economic challenges because of its irresponsible policies.

He emphasized the importance of accountability and encouraged Tinubu’s administration to own up to its decisions instead of shifting the blame to others, such as Buhari.

Dalung’s X thread reads: “The attempt to change narratives of #officialABAT from “don’t pity me, I look for the job and got it” to blaming Buhari by #BwalaDaniel #aonanuga1956 & Co travellers is uncharitable hypocrisy, #officialABAT knew all these problems, yet “he snatched power and run away with it.

“Blaming #MBuhari for economic woes cannot address the economic situation confronting the people? Can bulk trading be the only solution for #officialABAT & his economic team? The pregnant situation deserves urgent prescriptions. Hunger & high cost of living is at unbearable level.

“An empty stomach does not listen to the voice of the gospel; the echoes of concerns, especially traditional rulers, cannot be ignored. I lean my voice to it, #officialABAT hunger is a recipe for disaster, can you sit back at home and engage broadly if your wisdom cannot provide solutions?

“If #officialABAT deploys the same energy, knowledge, tactics & money during elections & tribunal to deal with Nigeria’s security & economic challenges, things will change. Why has the steam suddenly changed to blaming Daura? You have snatched power, oya perform your Lagos miracles.

“All mercenaries hired for a paradigm shift for blame game failed to explain the reckless economic policies of subsidy withdrawal without shock absorber mechanisms, floating the Naira without stimulating production, corruption & high governance cost. Is #MBuhari also responsible?

“All those appealing for sacrifice are dishonest, what else are the people expected to sacrifice — their lives? All imperatives of survival have been snatched by #officialABAT IMF-induced economic policies. Yet the body language of the #officialABAT government is that of Owambe. Shame.

“Nigerians cannot sacrifice under rudderless leadership. Has the #officialABAT government accounted for proceeds of subsidy withdrawal since May 29th 2023? what moral high grounds are they blaming #MBuhari who left fx at #700 pd, rice #35,00 PB, cement #3000 PB, all these have tripled.

“There’s no regret whatsoever we thought of changing the social order”. The failure of #MBuhari to deliver “change” is inexcusable however, it is not responsible for the self-inflicted economic woes caused by #officialABAT reckless economic policies without a human face.

“We take full responsibility for the failures of the #MBuhari government to deliver on the change mandate. #MBuhari should be excused from the economic woes induced by a deficiency of ideas. This bulk pushing is mercenary tactics of distracting attention from taking responsibilities.”