President Tinubu Arrives Abuja After AU Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abuja after attending the 37th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, who departed Addis Ababa on Monday morning, arrived in Abuja around 3:40 pm in the afternoon.

While in Ethiopia, the Nigerian leader actively participated in the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive council, held bilateral meetings and attended other events on the sidelines on the AU summit.

Tinubu joined other African leaders in high-level meetings on institutional reforms of the African Union; peace and security; specific thematic issues such as climate change, as well as modalities of participation and priorities of the continental body in the G20.

The President, who was accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials spent three days in the East African country.

The theme of the year’s summit is ‘‘Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.’’