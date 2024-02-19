Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 19th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 19th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The police authorities have said they would not condone any form of violence during the planned two-day demonstration declared by organised Labour in protest against the hardships and high cost of living in the country. The police handed down the Riot Act on Sunday as the Nigeria Labour Congress gave fresh conditions ahead of the minimum wage negotiation commencing on Monday (today.)

Vanguard: The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, dissected the state of the nation and returned a grim verdict: hardship is paralysing socioeconomic lives in communities and hunger causing a serious humanitarian crisis. Besides, the Catholic Bishops lamented that Nigeria was in her worst times in terms of insecurity, economy, and corruption, and called for sincere, accountable, and collective effort to halt the current slide and steer her towards a more secure and prosperous future.

The Nation: The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians that it is on the right path to economic prosperity. It acknowledged the hardship but reassured citizens that it would be over soon.

Daily Trust: Nigerians in some parts of the country have resorted to using charcoal as the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, otherwise known as cooking gas, has continued to skyrocket, Daily Trust can report. This is just as the cost of charcoal has also risen owing to high demand, with some people switching to firewood.

