Nigeria Air: Tinubu’s Delegation Meets With Ethiopian Airlines Management

President Bola Tinubu’s delegation has met with the top management of Ethiopian Airlines in Addis Ababa to discuss trade issues between Nigeria and the airlines.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the President’s attendance at the 37th Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Nigerian delegation was led by the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar while the management of Ethiopian Airlines was led by its group chief executive officer Mesfin Tasew.

The airline raised a number of issues, which could affect its operations and relations with Nigeria and requested to have an audience with President Tinubu on the sidelines of the 37th session of the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa.

The details of the meeting were not disclosed as both the Ethiopian Airlines authority and the Nigerian government insist it is meant to enhance the air service of Ethiopian Air in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Sola Enikan-olaiye, says the outcome of the meeting will be delivered to President Tinubu and Nigerian Aviation Authorities.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had put in place an agreement with Ethiopian Airlines over the management of Nigeria Air.

However, despite the many assurances of the past administration and the huge sum of money spent on the project, Nigeria Air didn’t materialize until the government handed over power on May 29, 2023.

After that, there were several revelations and allegations of wrong practices in the deal involving the proposed national carrier.

Tinubu To Determine Next Step

Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has slammed the agreement between the immediate-past administration and Ethiopian Airlines over the management of Nigeria Air.

Naija News reports that months after an elaborate ceremony on May 26, 2023, to celebrate the arrival of its first aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, Nigeria Air has remained dormant ever since.

Founded in 2018, Nigeria Air’s ownership stakes are divided among Ethiopian Airlines (49 percent), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (46 percent), and the Federal Government (5 percent)

Speaking to State House Correspondents back in November 2023 after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Rick Villa, Keyamo said President Bola Tinubu will determine the next step for the Nigeria Air Project.