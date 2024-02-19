Navy Arrests 6 Suspects Conveying 6,790 Litres Of Smuggled Petrol To Cameroon

Six individuals detained by the Nigerian Navy in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, for allegedly transporting 6,790 liters of illicit Premium Motor Spirit to the Republic of Cameroon have been handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC).

Naija News reports that the suspects and the seized goods were turned over to the NSCDC in Akwa Ibom on Monday, according to the Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka, Uche Aneke.

Aneke stated that the suspects were caught after the base got genuine intelligence. He also maintained that the command, led by Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, will continue a zero-tolerance policy against maritime crimes in Akwa Ibom.

He said, “Falcon Eye Alignment Intelligence report indicated that a boat was conveying products suspected to have been smuggled from a creek and heading to the Republic of Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka area of operation.

“Consequently, the gunboats from the Base on routine patrols were vectored to intercept and arrest the six smugglers in a wooden boat that contained 6, 790 litres of PMS concealed under 25 bags of yam, cartons of drinks, cornflakes and over 200 cartons of tiles covered with a tarpaulin.”

The six suspects, the wooden boat, and the six 790-liter PMS containers were received by the Head of the NSCDC’s Anti Vandal Unit, Akwa Ibom Command, Superintendent of Corps Michael Asibor.

Asibor assured that the corps will pursue more investigation and prosecute the suspects accordingly.

“The next line of action is to interrogate them and as soon as our investigation is concluded, they would be charged to court for prosecution immediately,” Asibor said.