Court Dismisses Treasonable Felony Charge Against Sowore

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed the charges of treasonable felony against former Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government had previously filed a notice of discontinuance through the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, last week.

The notice read, “By virtue of the power conferred on me under Section 174 (1) (c} of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN intend to discontinue charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019″.

Subsequently, the treasonable felony charge against the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest was struck out today.

At the court sitting today, Justice Nwite held that the court was bound to strike out the charge since the case was starting afresh before him.

He subsequently struck out the charges.

The Federal High Court Abuja also instructed the Department for State Services (DSS) to give back three phones taken from Sowore, his passport, N10,000, and a phone taken from the second defendant.

Naija News recalls that Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, were brought before the court in 2019 after organizing a protest rally in Abuja called “Revolution Now.”