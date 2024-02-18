Why I Have Deliberately Remained Quiet About The Situation In The Country – Tambuwal

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has disclosed why he deliberately chose to remain silent for nine months on the state of the nation.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday, the Senator disclosed that he has been introspective.

Speaking on the economic crisis plaguing the country, Tambuwal insisted that it is time for the leaders and citizens to urgently reassess and revitalize the country.

He urged Nigerians to engage in honest introspection and collaboraion in the nation’s restoration.

Tambuw also charged the journalists to step up to their professional responsibility to make the country great.

He also reiterated the importance of empathy in leadership, highlighting the accountability that comes with trust.

He said: “Nigerians are going through serial challenges of hardship. We need soul searching to drive to find solutions to current realities.

“My quiet mood is my state of mind. I simply chose not to speak. When you are involved in something and the unexpected happens, you remain quiet. I have been introspective.

“We should all ignore partisanship of all sorts and return to the basis as citizens ready to demonstrate the needful for the country.”

Addressing journalists, he said, “Nigeria needs you most at this trying moment. You are not doing enough. You have more than enough space to x-ray the country in defence of public and national interest. You are watchdogs and the voice of the voiceless. You need to hold and make the system drivers accountable.

“Journalism is service to humanity in the interest of the nation. Nigeria needs every one of us as a driver. The country is in the ICU for resuscitation.

“Is now that the country needs your professional strength for the needed change. We need to collectively give hope to the country and its citizens.”