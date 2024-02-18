Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 18th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 18th February 2024.

The PUNCH: Indications have emerged that the organised labour is prepared to lower its demand for N1m minimum wage for workers in the country in line with realities on the ground. The shift in position will likely be communicated to the Federal Government during the second meeting of the tripartite committee on the minimum wage on Monday and Tuesday.

Vanguard: Kidnapping spree has continued across the country despite security agencies’ best efforts to contain the scourge. Victims are apparently taken deep inside forests where their captors negotiate ransom usually in millions of naira. In this report, survivors narrate their chilling experiences to Sunday Vanguard in kidnappers’ dens.

The Nation: As governments at all levels intensify efforts to halt the current food crisis, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has signed into law an executive order to check food scarcity and prohibit hoarding of food and other essential commodities in the state.

Daily Trust: The African Development Bank (AfDB) has warned that Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola and Kenya risk social unrest owing to the rising prices of fuel and other commodities. The AfDB gave the warning in its macroeconomic performance and outlook for 2024 wherein it projected the continent’s economy to grow higher than the 3.2 per cent recorded in 2023.

