I Fought In Three Different Wars, Yet The Army Did Not Compensate Me – Former Female Major

A female soldier, who retired as a Major and was a beneficiary of the Mamamoni Empowerment Programme, Roseline Eyetan, has disclosed that she fought in different wars, and got shot but was not compensated for her act of service.

The former Major revealed that she spent 26 years in the army before she retired due to an accident her late husband suffered.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Eyetan stated that she fought in the Liberian war in 1995, and also in the first Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

She also said that she fought in a battle in Jos, Plateau State, where she suffered a bullet wound.

The retired Major insisted that she was alive, despite her many travails, because God loves her.

She, however, lamented that despite her contributions to keeping the country safe, she was not compensated in any way.

According to her, “By my calculations, I must have spent a total of 26 years in the Army before I resigned when my husband had an accident in the peacekeeping mission he went for

“Yes, I was on the field and I fought in some wars. I took part in two to three wars. The very first war I fought was the Liberian war, and out of 350 battalions, I was the only woman there and I survived it. I think it was in 1995, but I’m not sure because it has been a long time and my husband used to keep records for me; then the second war I fought was the first Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, we were about 11 ladies who were with the men, and we had 285 in the battalion and out of the 285,

“Only 96 survived it and among the 96 who survived, I am among. The last one was in Jos, Plateau State; although I was hit by a bullet in my hand during the battle, after the bullet hit me, it went through and killed two persons behind me; I believe I am very lucky to have escaped. I know God loves me so much and he has a big package for me and I know he will do something. So I have fought three wars for Nigeria.

“I am not happy that I worked very well for them and served the Nigerian Army and was not compensated because my file was not signed. I fought at least three wars but nothing was given to me. I was told to return to service, but I cannot because I am already aged strength is not on my side any longer, and again, I don’t have the money to bribe them.

“The last time I went there, I was asked to bring N500,000 to get my file signed. We even pleaded and negotiated for N300,000 and they agreed, but I realised that the staff members who operate in that department are frequently changed and I didn’t want to risk losing that amount of money, so I decided not to pay any money. My children advised that I should leave them and hope for something good to happen. And besides, most of the people in the top offices now are from a particular part of the country and it is a real problem if you do not understand their language.”