Court Directs Military To Release 313 Suspects Linked To Terrorism

The military has received an order from a Federal High Court in Borno to release at least 313 suspected terrorists.

The court’s decision to release the suspects was based on the lack of evidence to incriminate them following the investigation.

The disclosure came from the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, during Thursday’s operational briefing held in Abuja.

He said, “The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action.”

Details later….