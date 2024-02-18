Economic Crisis: Seek Guidance From Obasanjo, Jonathan – PDP Youths Advice Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing has urged President Bola Tinubu to seek help from his predecessors.

The youth advised the president to seek guidance on how to move the country forward from former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

They shared their concerns on Saturday via a statement signed by the National Coordinator of PDP Youths Frontier, Usman Okai Austin.

The youth wing insisted that Nigeria needs a leader who can stir the country towards economic recovery because Tinubu has failed.

They lamented that former president Muhammadu Buhari spent eight years in power blaming Jonathan, and now Tinubu is also doing the same.

According to Okai: “We require leaders capable of addressing the nation’s current challenges and steering us towards economic recovery and security solutions.

“President Tinubu should seek guidance from experienced leaders like Jonathan and Obasanjo to move the country forward.”

Speaking further, he emphasized the importance of setting aside differences within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to focus on the well-being of Nigerians.

He also criticized the APC for relying on propaganda and highlighted the failure of the president’s economic policies to address modern challenges facing the country.

“The confusion within the party leadership demonstrates a lack of understanding of Nigeria’s complexities. The president’s confusion reflects the party’s trend of blaming others.

“Nigerians are struggling with economic hardships, leading to dropouts from schools and soaring prices of goods and services, resulting in the depreciation of the Naira.

“In the midst of economic and insecurity crises, the administration appears confused.

“Tinubu, considered the best within the APC, has failed similarly to Buhari in economic management. It’s time for him to take responsibility for his administration’s failures instead of resorting to blame games. Nigerians are suffering, and it’s evident that the APC is not the better option for the country,” he added.