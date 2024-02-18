Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Burn Nine To Death, Raze 14 Houses

No fewer than nine people have reportedly been killed and nine others brutally injured by bandits, during an attack on Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News learned that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, very close to a military checkpoint.

Although the Kaduna State Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, a community leader, Moses Musa, in an interview with Channels Television, said that the bandits invaded the community around 5 am as the residents were still asleep and immediately started shooting sporadically.

He disclosed that nine people were burnt to death inside their rooms, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries from fire burns.

The community leader also disclosed that the bandits burned down fourteen houses during the attack that lasted for some hours without any resistance from the military stationed in the community.

In other news, three individuals, all males, reportedly died in a fatal accident near Mowe on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the accident was caused by a container falling off a truck bearing the number plate T-1563 LA, resulting in the entrapment of the three victims, who were reportedly occupants of a Howo truck lacking a number plate.

The collision, as per a statement released by the Ogun State Sector Command’s spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, was also attributed to reckless driving that led to a loss of control.

Despite efforts by the FRSC rescue team to save the lives of the driver and two passengers, unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries due to the severity of the impact.

Their lifeless bodies have been recovered and subsequently taken to a morgue in Sagamu, Naija News learnt.