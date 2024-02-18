Arewa Youth President Reveals Names Of Politicians That Should Be Held Responsible For Economic Crisis In The Country

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Council, Zaid Ayuba, has said former president Muhammadu Buhari cannot be solely blamed for the economic crisis in the country.

Ayuba insisted that democratic presidents such as Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and the incumbent president should all be held responsible for the economic downturn plaguing the country.

The Arewa stalwart shared his opinion during an interview with Punch.

According to him, some economic policies since 2015 till date have been blunders.

He insisted that the economic policies, especially during Buhari’s tenure and the present government, are responsible for the escalation of the insecurity situation in the north.

Ayuba said, “This is a political question, and we are not a political organisation. However, all democratic leaders in Nigeria from (Olusegun) Obasanjo, (Umaru) Yar’Adua, (Goodluck) Jonathan, (Muhammadu) Buhari to (Bola) Tinubu have all been responsible for the economic problems of Nigeria, but since 2015 till date, some of the economic policies of the past and this current administration are blunders. This is because, as a youth leader representing the youths in the 19 northern states, some of these economic policies especially during the tenure of President Buhari and the current government are the reason behind the escalation of insecurity.

“Looking at it not only from the economic angle but also from social, religious, and political angles, you will realise that the closure of borders without the provision of other alternative ways for the citizenry will amount to several problems and increase suffering. People who are complaining that President Buhari laid the foundation of this suffering have every reason to do so. During his tenure, several loans in billions were collected and at the end of the day, they were not accounted for. A lot of policies like the naira redesign by Godwin Emefiele and the closure of borders have caused loopholes in the country’s economy.”