Super Eagles Goalie, Nwabali Speaks On Moving To Europe

The goalkeeper for both the Super Eagles and Chippa United, Stanley Nwabali, has stated that he is not in a hurry to join any European club.

Naija News reports that Nwabali’s exceptional performance during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, where the Eagles secured the runners-up position, garnered attention.

Despite being added to the squad just a few weeks before the tournament began, Nwabali was entrusted with the first-choice position.

The 27-year-old showcased his skills by maintaining four consecutive clean sheets. Additionally, he made two crucial saves during the penalty shootout victory against South Africa.

Reports suggest that Nwabali’s outstanding display for the Eagles has attracted interest from various European clubs, including Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

However, when asked about the possibility of a move to Europe, the Nigerian goalie stated in an interview with Arise News that he has received messages urging him to join a bigger club or make the move to Europe.

“I really appreciate that, but to be honest, one thing about me is that I always feel comfortable even if I’m in a small place; I don’t like to rush,” Nwabali said.

In the upcoming match against Cape Town City, Chippa United might see the return of Nwabali, who could be back in action on Saturday.

Chippa United currently holds the 13th position in the 16-team South African Premier Soccer League (PSL), with a total of 18 points, Naija News understands.