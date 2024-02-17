Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 17th February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 17th February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have begun a clampdown on smugglers and hoarders of food items nationwide by escalating border surveillance, Saturday PUNCH has learnt. This is coming after the Organised Labour declared a two-day protest against the current economic hardship in the country.

Vanguard: At about 7.44 pm on January 16 this year in Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, an explosion occurred killing two persons, injuring 77 others and causing massive damage to property. The state governor, Seyi Makinde confirmed that the explosion was caused by illegal miners who stored explosive devices in one of the buildings.

The Nation: State governors are beginning to ‘spend the money’ and roll out more palliatives for the people as pressure mounts on them over the current economic crisis. Some agencies of the federal government are also doubling their efforts to check spiraling costs of food items and other essentials, according to reports from across the country yesterday.

Daily Trust: The exit of Niger Republic from the ECOWAS has continued to attract reactions from national and international circles. With a large number of Nigerien citizens in Nigeria, Daily Trust Saturday sought to find out how they are faring.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.