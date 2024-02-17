Navalny’s Wife, Yulia, Insists Putin Should Answer For Husband’s Death

The wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia, stated that if reports of her husband’s death are accurate, Russian President Vladimir Putin must be held accountable and face justice.

Yulia stressed the need for Putin and his allies to take personal responsibility for the atrocities in Russia while also urging the international community, as reported by the BBC, to unite and combat such evil.

Naija News reports that Alexei Navalny, who was serving a lengthy prison term, was announced dead on Friday.

According to Russian prison authorities, Navalny became unwell after a walk and lost consciousness at the Siberian “Polar Wolf” penal colony.

Yulia Navalnaya, speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, expressed uncertainty about whether to trust the “terrible news” received solely from government sources concerning her husband’s fate.

She highlighted the perpetual dishonesty of the Putin government, emphasizing the challenges of believing their statements.

In a speech filled with defiance and emotion, Yulia declared that if the news proved true, she wanted accountability from Putin, his associates, and the government for the harm inflicted on her family and country.

She concluded with a firm assertion that justice would prevail soon. Her speech received a standing ovation, resonating with the audience’s call for justice for her husband.

Similarly, President of the United States Joe Biden declared he was “not surprised” but rather “outraged” by the opposition leader’s demise on Friday, attributing Alexei Navalny’s demise to Russian President Vladimir Putin and cautioning of potential consequences.