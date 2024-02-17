Lagos Govt Shuts Mandilas Market

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s led government of Lagos State has directed the immediate closure of Mandilas Market for the next 48 hours to allow traders to adhere to its directive for the elimination of illegal makeshift structures constructed on road setbacks within and around the market.

Naija News reports that the closure order was issued on Saturday following a collaborative inspection and enforcement operation conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, alongside various law enforcement agencies and other relevant government bodies responsible for emergency-related issues.

This enforcement operation was conducted after the expiration of the 14-day self-removal notice previously issued by the state government to traders to clear their goods and shops from the roads, particularly in the vicinity of Mandalas on Lagos Island.

The enforcement team, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde; the official in charge of the Central Business District, Bola Olumegbon-Lawal; the Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development, Nurudeen Sodehinde; and the General Manager of LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, oversaw the monitoring exercise.

Explaining the reason for the extension, Babatunde clarified that the prolongation of the initial deadline was intended to provide additional time for affected shop owners to retrieve their belongings and voluntarily clear obstructions from walkways.

“With the level of non-compliance and lackadaisical attitude put up by the affected traders, the state government is fully ready to enforce compliance and removal where necessary upon the expiration of the new ultimatum given,” The PUNCH quoted Babatunde saying.

The Special Adviser, Central Business District, emphasized that the state government’s clean-up initiative across Lagos Island was crucial for the well-being and security of the residents.

Olumegbon-Lawal lamented, “The rate of safety infractions being perpetrated within the Mandilas market including the erection of high capacity generating set on make-shift extensions on first, and second floors.”

Olumegbon-Lawal emphasized the importance of self-compliance among shop owners in removing any unauthorized attachments and extensions. He expressed the state government’s strong desire to create a more orderly, well-maintained, and clean city, free from any environmental disturbances.

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Urban Development also echoed the government’s message to the residents of Lagos, urging them to abide by the law.

He added, “If the state government is forced to carry out the removal of the extensions and illegal structures, the affected persons would be compelled to pay for such exercise.

“Lagos is an urban state and this implies that there should be organisation and proper coordination in the way and manner we carry out our businesses and all our engagements.”

The Lagos State Government issued a 14-day ultimatum on January 29, 2024, instructing traders occupying unauthorized structures in Lagos Island to vacate.

He emphasized that the monitoring and enforcement of compliance with the ongoing cleanup will continue until complete order is restored to Lagos Island.