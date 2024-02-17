‘Focus On Saving The Nation From Further Collapse’ – Peter Obi Kicks As FG Reopens Sahad Store In Abuja

The presidential candidate of Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has counseled the administration of President Bola Tinubu to put more effort into rescuing the country’s plummeting economy rather than clamping down on business owners in the country.

Naija News reports that in a post on his official X account on Saturday, Obi thanked the government for reopening the Abuja store, which was shutdown following reports that it fixed outrageous prices on its commodities.

He argued that the government’s initial decision to shut the store was poorly thought out.

Obi suggested that the Tinubu-led administration put more effort into rescuing the country rather than engage in rascal actions that portray the government as harsh and insensitive.

The post by Obi read, “I have just read the reports of the reopening of Sahad Stores, Abuja, which was earlier closed by the Federal Consumer Competition and Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday. I thank the Commission for heeding the voice of reason and reopening the business without further delay.

“The closure was not a well-thought-out option in the first place. Going forward, I would like to again, advise the government to avoid any further show of rascally behaviour that brings more pain to the people.

“The government should rather focus on saving the nation from further collapse and on building the economy, rather than engaging in rascal actions that portray the administration as heartless and thoughtless to the litany of challenges facing the Nigerian people.

“We are at a time in our country where local businesses are closing down and foreign investors are losing faith in our economy due to not perceiving further growth in the economy and stability in the system.

“More people are being thrown into unemployment and poverty, with unemployment rate soaring higher than ever before. Should we then be taking actions that will undermine the existence of the few remaining businesses we have and throw more people into unemployment?

“Nigerians are looking up to the government, in keeping with their many promises of building a better economy, to provide pragmatic solutions to the burning issues of galloping inflation, rising hunger, widespread poverty, and insecurity.

“The many outcries by citizens in different states over the rising cost of living, should nudge the government into visible actions that will ameliorate the pains of the people. Closing down existing businesses over alleged offences, I believe, is not the solution to our economic challenges.

“In a productive economy with abundant supply of goods and services, issues like hoarding of products and disparity in prices, as was being discussed, would have no place. This is because, through healthy competition, market forces would adjust prices accordingly. Instead of focusing on fixing prices, the government can focus on building a productive economy that will ensure adequate production of goods and services.

“I urge the government to take urgent actions to stem this rising tide of hunger in the nation and ensure sufficient production of goods and services. Moving the nation from consumption to production, which has remained my vision for the New Nigeria, is needed now more than ever.”