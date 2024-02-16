This Whole Thing Is Unnecessary – Sowore Calls For Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

The candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News recalls that Kanu has been in detention since June 2021 after the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari, in collaboration with the Kenyan government, apprehended him in Kenya and renditioned him to Nigeria in violation of national and international laws and treaties.

Speaking on Kanu’s prolonged incarceration, Sowore argued that there would be no peace and progress in the country if there is no justice.

Sowore stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

The activist insisted that Sowore arrest was unnecessary.

He asserted that if President Tinubu was not going to continue on his predecessor’s footpath of ruining the economy, he should end the former administration’s repressive policies.

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to ask for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. It’s time that reasoning prevail over the issue of Nnamdi Kanu. This whole thing was unnecessary.

“If you’re not going to continue with Buhari’s policies of ruining the economy, destroying the dollars, don’t continue with his repressive policies.

“It’s time to apologize to all the persons that Buhari touched in the last eight years of his administration and prosecute all the officials used in committing atrocities under his government.”