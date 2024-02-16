PDP Challenges Governor Alia’s Strategy Amid Growing Fulani Herdsmen Influx

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed concerns over Governor Hyacinth Alia’s alleged failure to enforce the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

Former Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration introduced the law in 2017 to alleviate the conflict between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and indigenous farmers, marked by violent confrontations, farm damage, and community upheaval.

Naija News reports that the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, criticizes Governor Alia’s management of the herdsmen crisis, pointing out the absence of public attention and enforcement of the ban on open grazing, leading to a recent surge in Fulani herdsmen and their cattle entering Benue State.

Iortyom argues that this sudden increase poses a serious threat to the people of Benue and also queries how Governor Alia’s “silent approach” contributes to the security and welfare of the people, as mandated by Nigeria’s Constitution.

The statement partly reads: “This approach by Chief Ortom and his administration, while it did not totally eradicate the herdsmen menace, served to curb open grazing substantially and also kept hopes alive that lands occupied by armed nomads would be reclaimed and displaced persons returned to their ancestral homes.

“However, upon coming to power on May 29, 2023, Governor Alia declared a change in the government’s approach to the herdsmen crisis, as he stated that he would not be addressing the crisis in the open public attention as was done by his immediate predecessor, Chief Ortom.

“PDP, therefore, questions how the ‘silent approach’ of Governor Alia serves the security and welfare of the people in the face of the record influx of Fulani herdsmen suspected to be armed and driving thousands of cattle across the state, in flagrant violation of the ban on open grazing which is still in force.

“The party is also aware that the Benue State Livestock Guards responsible for enforcing the ban on open grazing have not been paid their wages since Governor Alia assumed office, and their operational vehicles grounded, and this puts to question if really the governor is desirous of having them discharge their duties against the nomads violating the ban on open grazing in the state.”

The PDP cautioned that the unauthorized entry of armed Fulani herdsmen and their cattle into Benue poses a serious danger to the people. They urged Governor Alia to fulfil his promise and reinstate the ban on open grazing to protect the people of Benue.

Meanwhile, the Benue State House of Assembly has given the Special Adviser on Internal Security to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Joseph Har, a seven-day ultimatum to stop the killings of Benue farmers and open grazing of cows or resign his position.

The lawmakers lamented the state government’s decision to ban the enforcement of Section 3 of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017, accusing Har of colluding to escalate the killings.