NSCDC Vows To Deal With Suspects As Adulterated Fuel Floods Niger

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has promised to take immediate action against individuals arrested for allegedly selling contaminated petrol to unsuspecting members of the public in the state.

Naija News reports that the Corps’ Commandant, Mr Joachin Okafor, made the statement while hosting the state Commissioner for Communication Technology and Digital Economy, Suleiman Isah, in Minna.

Okafor added that anyone discovered indulging in such acts would be punished and tried in court as a deterrent to others in the state.

Concerned about the rising trend, he condemned a spike in the sale of contaminated Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) at several filling stations in the state, encouraging perpetrators to change their ways.

He stated, “One of the filling stations in Niger State, selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) from one of the filling stations in the state, has been confirmed to be adulterated.

“This confirmation was made through laboratory tests conducted by the Department of Petroleum Resources, with a certificate of laboratory confirmation issued to the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.”

Okafor further said that the Corps had received multiple complaints from drivers and owners of vehicles who had purchased tainted fuel from these filling stations and were experiencing breakdowns.

“We are currently investigating additional complaints, apart from the one we discovered in Tafa local government area,” he said.