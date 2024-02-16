It Has Being Reactivated – Lagos Police Discloses Next Line Of Action In Combating ‘One Chance’

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State Command, Ayoade Fayoade, has reactivated the command’s tracking device to combat the influx of kidnaps and one-chance incidents in the state.

Fayoade announced the development while addressing newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

The CP disclosed that the force has designated its officers to kidnap-prone areas.

He said, “We have measures in place; we have reactivated our tracking devices. We have our men in areas we have identified as kidnap-prone areas, like Igbogbo, Ijede, all this waterside, even Idimu area.

“The case of kidnap we had in Idimu, we were able to checkmate and neutralise; we got the victims into safety without paying the ransom demanded.

“We have good measures in place; internally too, we have our men, they’re more visible to take care of issues by chance.

“We will not allow them to overwhelm us, so they don’t raise their ugly heads.”

Fayoade also disclosed that the state police command was particularly working with its Ogun counterpart and sister security agencies to check crime in the border areas.

“We’re in collaboration with the Armed Forces, the Civil Defence, even the Neighbourhood Watch; we’re in active, result-oriented partnerships.

“At the same time, we’re in partnership with our colleagues in Ogun. All these things are happening around the border area, so we’ve organised joint patrols in the inter-border operations,” he added.