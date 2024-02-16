Implement 2014 Confab Report On Community Policing, Restructuring, Shekarau Urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been asked to put some of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference Report on community policing and restructuring into effect.

Naija News reports that former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, who said this, lamented that nothing was done about the Confab report that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan handed over to successor, Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Minister of Education said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday that he “have gone through that document. It is 2014 during (Goodluck) Jonathan’s government. He personally handed it over publicly at Eagle Square to President (Muhammadu) Buhari and nothing was done about it.

“I’ll advise President Tinubu to dust it up. May be set up a small committee to review it and see things that are doable. Most of these things that we are talking about are there.”

The ex-governor advocated state police and restructuring that “allows bottom-up structure of government. There should be some participation of the people correctly”.

Shekarau remarked that Nigeria needs community policing, with the government serving as the coordinator, and praised the President and state governors for considering the establishment of state police.

He asserted that traditional institutions and community involvement are essential for the success of state police.