Fulani Youths Expresses Sense Of Betrayal From Tinubu Over Bodejo’s Detention

Fulani youths in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have voiced their discontent over the continued detention of the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, by the authorities.

Naija News learnt that Bodejo’s detention is reportedly linked to involvement in the establishment of the Nomad Vigilante Group, a quasi security outfit.

Speaking during a meeting held in Uke and chaired by Shuaibu Abubakar, the youths expressed a sense of betrayal from President Bola Tinubu, citing Bodejo’s contributions to his electoral success and other candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar appealed to Tinubu to intervene and secure Bodejo’s release, stating he has positive intentions for Nigeria.

He said, “We appeal to President Tinubu to intervene on the matter and ensure the release of Bodejo from detention.

“Our Leader means well and has good intentions for Nigeria”.

While supporting the creation of the Nomad Vigilante Group to enhance the country’s security framework and promote lasting prosperity, Abubakar urged all levels of government to embrace the initiative to safeguard lives and property.

He cited the peaceful nature of the Fulani people, suggesting that without their restraint, protests might have erupted across major cities in the country.

He added, “We therefore appealed to the government at all levels to key into the initiative in order to guarantee the security of lives and property in the country.

“if not for the peaceful disposition of the Fulani people, major cities across the country would have been filled up with protesters.”