Edo 2024: Pull Down Campaign Billboards, Jingles – INEC Tells Aspirants, Parties

Political parties and their candidates in Edo State have been directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove campaign billboards, posters, and jingles that are being broadcast on local radio and television stations.

This information was revealed by State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Anugbum Onuoha, during a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Benin.

Naija News reports that heads of various state security agencies were present at the ICCES meeting, which was co-chaired by the state commissioner of police, Funso Adegboye, and the state INEC REC.

He said, “lf you look at the Edo election timetable, it says that commencement of campaign in public by political parties will be on April 24.

“But what is happening in this state right now, is that all the political parties are campaigning in public not private.

“If you go round the town, you see campaign billboards, posters and jingles of aspirants not even candidates.

“We have held a meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) in Edo on this issue but they have clearly not stopped.

“So I thought I should bring the issue here for us to proffer collective solutions so that nobody will be accused of supporting party A or B.”