Why We Decided To Support Tinubu’s Administration After Pledging Allegiance To Peter Obi During The Election – Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reiterated its support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a working visit to the office of the governor of Imo State, Alex Otti, the organisation’s executives praised Otti for his achievements so far in office.

The delegation, which was led by the President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said that the Ohanaeze leadership was interested in knowing how those elected into political offices from the South East were doing.

They told the governor that they had supported the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in the last general election, because it felt that zoning favoured the Igbos to produce the next president, but with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the election, Ohanaeze had already written the president, pledging the support of the Igbos to this government, in order to unite and develop Nigeria.

Chief Iwuanyanwu briefed the Governor about what Ohanaeze, under his leadership, had been doing to unite and develop Igbo land.

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the Ohanaeze leadership for finding time to visit him and commended them for the good work they were doing in preserving the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria.